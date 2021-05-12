Boyapati wants a star hero!

Boyapati Srinu is one of the successful commercial directors in the movie industry. The filmmaker is currently working with Nandamuri Balakrishna for the third time, for the film Akhanda. Interestingly, there is a lot of anticipation about the film since it will be a hat-trick film from the duo. The director is currently undecided about his next film.



The latest reports from the film industry reveal that Ram Pothineni and Gopichand wanted to team up with the director but the director is looking at working with a star hero.

Boyapati is in touch with the Allu camp and the director wants to work with Allu Arjun again. The duo earlier made the successful film Sarrainodu which has become a big hit.



Now, the director wants to work with Allu Arjun again. However, Allu Arjun currently has multiple commitments and may not be available to do a film with the director immediately. Whatever it may be, we have to wait few days to arrive at a conclusion on the same.

