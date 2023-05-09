‘BoyapatiRAPO’ starts dubbing work

Live
Boyapati Srinu after the blockbuster of “Akhanda” joined hands with energetic actor Ram Pothineni. The film is tentatively titled as “BoyapatiRAPO”. The shooting of the film is running at a fast pace. This film is one of the crazy projects of Tollywood as it is the first collaboration of the actor and director. The film is made with all the commercial elements. Presented by Pawan Kumar, Srinivasa Chitturi is ambitiously producing this film with the highest production values and high technical standards under the banner of Srinivasa Silver Screen.
Recently the dubbing work for this film has started. To this extent, the makers have released a photo of director Boyapati from the dubbing studio. The first look of this film which was released recently got a tremendous response. Most Happening heroine Srileela is acting opposite Ram in the mass action entertainer. Some famous actors are also playing prominent roles in it. SS Thaman is composing the music. While Tammiraju is providing editing, Santhosh is working as a detached cameraman. The film will be released on 20th October as a Dussehra gift.