Brahmanandam completes dubbing for ‘Bholaa …’

Megastar Chiranjeevi is set to appear in the upcoming action entertainer “Bholaa Shankar,” directed by Meher Ramesh. The film features Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead, with Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi’s sister. “Bholaa Shankar” is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on August 11, 2023.

The film’s production team has announced that veteran comedian Brahmanandam has completed dubbing for his small role in the movie. A couple of pictures have also been shared to announce the same. In addition to Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Keerthy Suresh, the film will also feature a supporting cast including Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Sureka Vani, Hyper Adhi, Harsha Chemudu, and others.

The film’s second single, “Jam Jam Jajjanaka,” was released a few days ago and received well by the musicophiles. AK Entertainments produced this mega movie, with Mahati Swara Sagar serving as the music director.