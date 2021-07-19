Brahmotsavam Failure: Srikanth Addala says no for postmortem

Director Srikanth Addala who came up with some memorable hits in his career like 'Kotha Bangaru Lokam', 'Yuva' etc has also faced some biggest disasters in his career.

After the biggest blockbuster like Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu with Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh, Srikanth Addala joined hands with superstar again for Brahmotsavam which became the biggest disaster at the box office.

The director has recently opened up about the film failure and said, "If the script is not good, then the film will fail. Sometimes, we start the film thinking something else but everything won't fall into the place. We have to forget and move on. It has been five years and there is no need to do a postmortem to the film. I can say that I have missed a golden opportunity given by Mahesh Babu,".

Srikanth Addala's next film Narappa is releasing tomorrow. After this, the director will work on a trilogy Annai, for Geetha Arts.