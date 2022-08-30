Break Out Trailer: Bramhanandam’s Son Gautham Comes Up With An Unique Concept

Tollywood's ace actor Brahmanandam is all known for his timely punches and extraordinary humour sense… His appearance on the big screens itself makes all and sundry go ROFL and his ace dialogue delivery is definitely a next-level element! But his son Raja Gautham didn't get that recognition in the film industry. He made his debut with Pallakilo Pellikuthuru movie and also acted in a couple of movies but didn't get the breakthrough! Now, he is back with a bang and this time he is all set to treat the movie buffs with the 'Break Out' movie which deals with the monophobia (abnormal fear of being alone) concept! Off late, the makers dropped the trailer of this movie and showcased a glimpse of the thriller…



Tollywood's stylish star Allu Arjun shared the trailer of the 'Break Out' movie on social media and wished the whole team through the tweet… Take a look!

Happy to launch the trailer of #BreakOut. The concept of the movie looks interesting. It's good to see a young team in TFI experimenting with such stories. My best wishes to #RajaGoutham, director @its_Subbu4U and the whole cast & crew.https://t.co/sJ6BlKpa4N — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 29, 2022

Going with the trailer, as said, it deals with the monophobia (abnormal fear of being alone) concept and is inspired by Bollywood's Trapped movie which had Rajkummar Rao as the lead actor. The trailer starts off with Gautham discussing about his problem with his friend in the mobile. But suddenly, he gets stuck in a mechanic shed which is located far away from the city. The shetter gets closed and Gautham will be struck there as he is feared of being alone, we need to wait and watch how he will handle the situation. All his attempts of asking for help from others go in vain and thus, he also attempts suicide! The trailer completely showcases Raja Gautham itself!

Break Out movie is directed by Subbu Cherukuri and is produced by Anil Moduga under the AMF Films banner.