Breaking news: Nandamuri Tarak Ratna's Health Condition Is Critical…

It is all known that Nandamuri Tarak Ratna suffered from a massive heart attack yesterday at Kuppam after participating in Lokesh's Padayatra. He was immediately shifted to a private hospital and then moved to Bengaluru's Narayana Hrudalaya for better treatment. Off late, the hospital management shared the health bulletin of Tarak Ratna and stated that his condition is critical.

Here is the health bulletin of Tarak Ratna… Take a look!

The post reads, "Date: 28th January 2023

NH NarayanaTM

Institute of Cardiac Sciences

Unit of Narayana Health

MEDIA BULLETIN

HEALTH UPDATE OF Shri NANDAMURI TAARAKA RATNA

Shri Nandamuri Taaraka Ratna suffered a Cardiac Arrest at Kuppam on 27th January and was shifted to a Hospital in Kuppam with resuscitation for 45 minutes and primary treatment. Doctors there advised to move him to a tertiary center due to his critical condition. We were requested to transfer him to Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences (Narayana Hrudayalaya), Bengaluru when a team of doctors from NH travelled to Kuppam to evaluate his condition. He was found to have an Anterior Wall Myocardial Infarction with Balloon Angioplasty, on Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) and Vasoactive support.

He was transferred to NH via road at 1am on 28th January. On arriving at NH higher level diagnostics showed that his condition was highly critical due to the cardiogenic shock after the Myocardial Infarction, and evaluation of his condition will continue with treatment under standard guidelines and protocols.

He is currently under the care of a multi-disciplinary clinical team including Cardiologists, Intensivists, and other specialists at NH. He remains in a critical state on maximal support. He will continue to be under rigorous evaluation and treatment in the coming days.

We request that visitors be discouraged at this point in time, as we ensure privacy and uninterrupted treatment for Shri Nandamuri Taaraka Ratna.

Issued by: Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences (Narayana Hrudayalaya) Bengaluru".

Tarak Ratna collapsed while participating in a political rally of his cousin Nara Lokesh. Then he was shifted to a private hospital near Kuppam and there the doctors could recover his pulse. Then at the midnight, he was shifted to Bengaluru's Narayana Hrudalaya in a high-end ambulance which had all the medical emergency facilities. But as said earlier his heart's left valve is 90% blocked and the treatment is going on.

Even Junior NTR, Kalyan Ram and other Nadamuri family members are worried about his health condition. Balakrishna is with Tarak Ram at the hospital and even his wife Alekhya and daughter also reached Bengaluru. Sai Dharam Tej shared a social media message and wished for his fast recovery…

Disheartening to know this. Wishing a speedy recovery for #TarakaRatna Anna. Keeping you in all our prayers that you come back healthy & stronger 🙏 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) January 28, 2023

Hope Tarak Ratna recovers soon…