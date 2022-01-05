Breaking News: The Release Date Of Radhe Shyam Is Postponed

As expected the makers of Radhe Shyam movie postponed the release date of the movie due to the rise in the Omicron cases. Earlier even the producers of RRR and Jersey movies also took the same decision and now Radhe Shyam makers also went with the same step. They announced this news by releasing an official note on their Twitter page… Hoping to get back soon, they said, the new release date will be announced after the situation gets better!



We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. We will see you in cinemas soon..!#RadheShyamPostponed pic.twitter.com/aczr0NuY9r — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) January 5, 2022

Along with sharing the official note, the makers also wrote, "We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. We will see you in cinemas soon..!

#RadheShyamPostponed". The note reads, "We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of Omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about love Vs destinty and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. We will see you in the cinemas soon".

Going with the trailer, Prabhas who is essaying the role of the world's best palmist will fall in love with Perna but their union will bring destruction to the world. A small glimpse of the sinking ship is also shown in the trailer.

Speaking about the movie, Radhe Shyam movie is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and has an ensemble cast of Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. This movie is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner in association with Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies. This movie will be released in total 5 languages i.e in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

It is a period romance film and the story is set in the backdrop of the 1970s. The movie's shooting took place in beautiful and picturesque places of Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. Well, Radhe Shyam was scheduled to hit the big screens on 14th January, 2022 on the occasion of the Pongal (Sankranthi) festival. The release date will be announced soon!