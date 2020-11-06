Breathe Of Naandhi: Allari Naresh Promises An Intense Action Drama…

Tollywood ace actor Allari Naresh has picked an intense action-thriller this time instead of a comedy plot and raised the expectations on the movie with the teaser. Titled as 'Naandhi' Allari Naresh will essay the role of 'Surya Prakash' who is a trial prisoner in this intense drama. Off late, makers have dropped the teaser of this most awaited movie of Tollywood and raised the goosebumps with the ultimate screen presence of our dear 'Allari' actor.



Naresh has shared the teaser of his upcoming movie 'Naandhi' on his Twitter page and made us witness a fantastic glimpse of the flick…





Proudly yet humbly.... presenting to you Breathe of #Naandhi ....Thank you @IamSaiDharamTej for releasing it.. https://t.co/fKPdik4d2S — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) November 6, 2020





The teaser of 'Naandhi' is released by Tollywood young hero Sai DharamTej. The teaser started off with the voice-over of Allari Naresh doling out the sacrifices of people to get the Independence. Be it getting independent from the British rule or getting out from the clutches of Nizam, these great events have taken many lives. And with the sacrifices of many people, we are enjoying the freedom. It is also shown that, Allari Naresh is also fighting hard for the freedom but the actual plot is not clearly known. The last few seconds of the teaser makes the goosebumps raised as Naresh is seen tied up in a sleeping position and that too placed on a single wooden block in a naked position. The 'Breathe OfNaandhi' is raw and horrific!!!

Even Tollywood young actor Nani also complimented Allari Naresh and sent his good luck for the team…





Proud of you @allarinaresh 😊



Your hard work and pain is evident babai .. here's the terrific single shot teaser of #Naandi https://t.co/y3ppjmezza — Nani (@NameisNani) November 6, 2020



Naandhi movie is directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and bankrolled by Satish Vegesnaunder SV2 Entertainment banner. This crime action thriller has VaralaxmiSarathkumar as the lead actress. Even Priyadarshi, Harish and Praveen are playing prominent roles in this flick.