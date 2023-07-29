Live
- Nadda in Jaipur to discuss lack of coordination among party leaders
- Find a match for Rahul: Sonia to women farmers from Haryana
- Telangana: Warangal's Bhadrakali pond overflows, residents of low-lying areas alerted
- Muharram 2023: Messages and Quotes to Share
- Stages of sleep and what you should know about them
- Embrace Glamour on Lipstick Day With These Lip Shades
- IISc, Japanese scientists discover 600-mn-year-old ocean water
- World ORS Day 2023: How ORS helps in Dehydration and Diarrhoea
- Rajinikanth comments on SRH team goes viral
- Is ‘Colors’ Swathi taking divorce!
Just In
Bibi ka Alam procession kick-starts marking Youm-e-Ashura
Nadda in Jaipur to discuss lack of coordination among party leaders
Find a match for Rahul: Sonia to women farmers from Haryana
Telangana: Warangal's Bhadrakali pond overflows, residents of low-lying areas alerted
Muharram 2023: Messages and Quotes to Share
Stages of sleep and what you should know about them
‘Bro’ Day 1 collections: Film reaches Rs 30 Cr mark
Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej’s recent Telugu release “Bro” has started off on a good note at the box office. As per early...
Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej’s recent Telugu release “Bro” has started off on a good note at the box office. As per early estimates, the film has got a thunderous start right on the opening day as it collected Rs 30 crore. The Telugu film’s occupancy rate was 73.92 percent.
Coming to area wise, ‘Bro’ collected Rs 8.2 Cr in Nizam, Rs 2.7 Cr in Ceded, Rs 2.6 Cr in Uttarandhra, Rs 2.5 Cr in Guntur, Rs 2.6 Cr in East Godavari and 2.17 in West Godavari. On a whole, the Mega duo-starrer collected Rs 22.67 Cr in Telugu states. In Overseas market, ‘Bro’ bagged Rs 4 Cr share.
Besides Pawan Kalyan‘s huge following, his on-screen chemistry with his nephew and co-star Sai Dharam Tej also seems to have played a strong role in bringing the audience to the theatres.
The film, directed by Samuthirakani is not expected to face any tough fight at the Telugu box office for the next two weeks. The next big release at the box office is going to superstar Chiranjeevi’s “Bholaa Shankar,” which releases on August 11.
“Bro” story revolves around the life of Mark, played by Sai Dharam Tej. The story details around Mark’s efforts of tying loose ends within a grace period of 90 days granted by the God of Time.