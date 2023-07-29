‘Bro’ Day 1 collections: Film reaches Rs 30 Cr mark

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej’s recent Telugu release “Bro” has started off on a good note at the box office. As per early estimates, the film has got a thunderous start right on the opening day as it collected Rs 30 crore. The Telugu film’s occupancy rate was 73.92 percent.

Coming to area wise, ‘Bro’ collected Rs 8.2 Cr in Nizam, Rs 2.7 Cr in Ceded, Rs 2.6 Cr in Uttarandhra, Rs 2.5 Cr in Guntur, Rs 2.6 Cr in East Godavari and 2.17 in West Godavari. On a whole, the Mega duo-starrer collected Rs 22.67 Cr in Telugu states. In Overseas market, ‘Bro’ bagged Rs 4 Cr share.









Besides Pawan Kalyan‘s huge following, his on-screen chemistry with his nephew and co-star Sai Dharam Tej also seems to have played a strong role in bringing the audience to the theatres.









The film, directed by Samuthirakani is not expected to face any tough fight at the Telugu box office for the next two weeks. The next big release at the box office is going to superstar Chiranjeevi’s “Bholaa Shankar,” which releases on August 11.



“Bro” story revolves around the life of Mark, played by Sai Dharam Tej. The story details around Mark’s efforts of tying loose ends within a grace period of 90 days granted by the God of Time.