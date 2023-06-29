‘Bro’ teaser review: Promises a joyful ride

“Bro” starring Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the lead roles is the next big film to arrive from Tollywood. Directed by Samuthirakani, “Bro” is the official remake of the Tamil film “Vinodaya Sitham.” As promised, the makers unveiled the teaser today. The teaser depicts Pawan Kalyan as the Time God. It doesn’t reveal what the movie is about but promises an entertaining ride ahead.

The bromance between Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej is the main highlight in the teaser, and it is really a joy watching both mega actors in one frame. Mega fans are going to have super fun ahead, for sure. It looks like the vintage comedy timing of Powerstar is back, and the actor’s screen presence is terrific. Sai Dharam Tej looks charming and makes his mark.

TG Vishwa Prasad is producing this fantasy comedy under the banners of Zee Studios and People Media Factory. Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, and Raja Chembolu are playing vital roles. The movie will hit the screens on 28th July 2023.