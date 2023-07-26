Live
- Bangladesh's dengue death toll hits 201
- Rains continue to lash Vizag
- Samsung unlocks new era of foldables, launches new Galaxy watch, tablets
- Petrol is cheaper than Tomatoes, Green chillies bring tears in Tirupati
- Sai Dharam Tej says about his experiences of ‘Bro’
- Karnataka minister and TTD EO review the progress of the pilgrim complex works
- TS agriculture delegation meets Prof Swaminathan
- TSRTC introduces T9-30 ticket, passengers can travel 30 km radius for 12 hours
- Indian Navy Quiz G20 THINQ
- Moderate to heavy rains lash AP
Just In
‘Bro’ tickets getting sold as hotcakes; proves Power Star stamina
Mega heroes Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej are set to entertain audiences with their upcoming film “BRO,” which is scheduled to release in theaters worldwide this Friday. Actor, director Samuthirakani directs the movie.
Bookings for the movie have opened in Nizam and other regions in Telugu states, and tickets are selling like hotcakes, proving that the Power Star mania is still going strong. Many shows are already booked, and the remaining shows are filling up fast.
Priya Prakash Varrier and Ketika Sharma are the female leads in the movie, with Brahmanandam, Rohini, and Urvashi Rautela (in a special song) in significant roles. Thaman has composed the music for the movie, which People Media Factory produces. More details on the movie will be posted soon.