‘Bro’ tickets getting sold as hotcakes; proves Power Star stamina

Mega heroes Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej are set to entertain audiences with their upcoming film “BRO,” which is scheduled to release in theaters worldwide this Friday. Actor, director Samuthirakani directs the movie.

Bookings for the movie have opened in Nizam and other regions in Telugu states, and tickets are selling like hotcakes, proving that the Power Star mania is still going strong. Many shows are already booked, and the remaining shows are filling up fast.

Priya Prakash Varrier and Ketika Sharma are the female leads in the movie, with Brahmanandam, Rohini, and Urvashi Rautela (in a special song) in significant roles. Thaman has composed the music for the movie, which People Media Factory produces. More details on the movie will be posted soon.