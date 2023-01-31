Budget-Friendly Fare for Suhas's Writer Padmabhushan.

"Writer Padmabhushan," a film starring the young and talented actor Suhas and female lead Tina Shilparaj, is set to hit theaters worldwide on February 3, 2023. Directed by first-time filmmaker Shanmukha Prashanth, the movie has been produced by Anurag Reddy, Sharath Chandra, and Chandru Manohar under the banners of Chai Bisket Films and Lahari Films.

The film features an ensemble cast including Ashish Vidyarthi, Rohini Molleti, Goparaju Ramana, Sri Gouri Priya and others. The music has been composed by Shekar Chandra and Kalyan Nayak and will be distributed in Telugu states by Geetha Film Distribution.



To make the movie accessible to families, the makers have set affordable ticket prices, with single screens charging Rs. 110 and multiplexes Rs. 150 in Andhra Pradesh and Rs. 177 in Telangana. All prices include GST.













The movie has received positive responses from premiere shows in Vijayawada, Guntur, Bhimavaram, and Kakinada, and bookings are now open for the premiere shows in Hyderabad on February 2, 2023.