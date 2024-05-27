Bujji is the journey of a vulnerable girl to a strong woman: Neha Sshetty about her role in ‘GoG’

Vishwak Sen, renowned for his dynamic performances, is gearing up to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming project, "Gangs of Godavari." Set to hit theaters on May 31st, this intense gangster drama, written and directed by Krishna Chaitanya, promises a gripping narrative filled with emotional depth.





In a recent interaction with the media, actress Neha Sshetty shed light on her character, Bujji, in the film, offering insights into the intricacies of her role. "Bujji is a beautiful, elegant, and vulnerable girl," Neha explained. "However, she possesses inner strength that sets her apart—a quality rarely seen among women in rural settings."



Emphasizing the meticulous attention to detail in portraying the character, Neha revealed, "Our director drew inspiration from veteran actress Sobhana Garu for Bujji's portrayal, focusing on nuances like makeup, attire, and mannerisms. The film's 1990s backdrop adds to the authenticity, capturing the delicate yet resilient nature of the era."

Reflecting on the collaboration with co-star Vishwak Sen, Neha expressed admiration for his professionalism and camaraderie. "Working with Vishwak was a delight. Our on-screen chemistry translated seamlessly, thanks to our prior acquaintance and mutual respect," she shared.

Director Krishna Chaitanya's personal connection to the story lent authenticity to the narrative, drawing from his experiences growing up in the Godavari region. Neha praised Chaitanya's multifaceted approach to storytelling, emphasizing the film's diverse elements ranging from romance to action, ensuring a riveting cinematic experience for audiences.

Addressing misconceptions about the film's genre, Neha clarified, "Despite its gritty setting, 'Gangs of Godavari' offers a balanced blend of genres, including romance, thriller, comedy, and action, infused with profound emotional resonance."

As Neha reminisced about the challenges and rewards of filming amidst extreme weather conditions, she expressed gratitude to Sithara Entertainments, highlighting the production house's supportive environment. With a promising trajectory ahead, Neha looks forward to continuing her creative journey alongside trusted collaborators.

"Gangs of Godavari" stands poised to leave a lasting impression, showcasing Vishwak Sen and Neha Sshetty in roles that resonate with authenticity and depth, promising an immersive cinematic experience for audiences.