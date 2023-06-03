‘Businessman’ re-releases; will it break ‘Pokiri’ re-release collections?

Mahesh Babu’s fans are in for a special treat on the actor’s birthday. “Businessman,” the 2012 super hit gangster drama featuring Mahesh and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles, is scheduled to hit theaters on August 9. Fans can re-witness the fireworks created by Mahesh and director Puri Jagannadh 11 years ago.

Given the current trend of re-releasing old movies in 4K resolution, “Businessman” will also have a 4K release in select cinemas across the twin Telugu states and overseas. Mahesh’s fiery and flamboyant performance as Surya Bhai, his scintillating chemistry with Kajal Aggarwal, Puri Jagannadh’s tightly knit crime drama based on the Mumbai underworld and Thaman’s chartbuster soundtrack were some of the major highlights of the movie.

Mahesh Babu’s previous blockbuster, “Pokiri,” had its re-release in 4K resolution a few months ago. The Puri Jagannadh directorial had collected over Rs 2.5 crore upon its re-release. Whether or not “Businessman” will surpass Pokiri’s re-release collection record remains to be seen.