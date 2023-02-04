Butta Bomma Movie Leaked Online on Movierulz, Tamilrockers, and IBomma other Torrent Sites
The Telugu film "Butta Bomma," directed by Shouree Chandrashekhar T Ramesh and featuring Anikha Surendran, Arjun Das, Surya Vashistta, and Navya Swamy in lead roles, was released in theaters today. The film, a remake of the Malayalam film "Kappela," is a bittersweet story of adolescence and love and has received mixed reactions from the audience.
However, hours after its release, the film has unfortunately leaked online on Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Ibomma, Tamilmv, Tamilyogi, and Tamilgun and can now be found on torrent sites and telegram channels.
About the movie
Butta Bomma is a bittersweet tale of adolescence and love. But love isn`t always rainbows and butterflies.
