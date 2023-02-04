  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Butta Bomma Movie Leaked Online on Movierulz, Tamilrockers, and IBomma other Torrent Sites

Butta Bomma Movie Leaked Online on Movierulz, Tamilrockers, and IBomma other Torrent Sites
x
Highlights

The Telugu film "Butta Bomma," directed by Shouree Chandrashekhar T Ramesh and featuring Anikha Surendran, Arjun Das, Surya Vashistta, and Navya Swamy...

The Telugu film "Butta Bomma," directed by Shouree Chandrashekhar T Ramesh and featuring Anikha Surendran, Arjun Das, Surya Vashistta, and Navya Swamy in lead roles, was released in theaters today. The film, a remake of the Malayalam film "Kappela," is a bittersweet story of adolescence and love and has received mixed reactions from the audience.

However, hours after its release, the film has unfortunately leaked online on Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Ibomma, Tamilmv, Tamilyogi, and Tamilgun and can now be found on torrent sites and telegram channels.

About the movie

Butta Bomma is a bittersweet tale of adolescence and love. But love isn`t always rainbows and butterflies.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X