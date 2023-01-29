'Butta Bomma' trailer gains attention

One of the finest Malayalam flicks, "Kappela," is being remade in Telugu as "Butta Bomma." Starring Anikha Surendran, Surya Vashistta, and Arjun Das in key roles, the movie is backed by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Vishwak Sen, released the theatrical trailer recently. It starts with the character intro of Anikha Surendran, who is followed by Surya Vashistta. Soon both fall in love with each other, and we get to see a few romantic moments between the lead pair.

Then Arjun Das gets introduced in a menacing avatar whose intense act raises curiosity. The couple tries to run away, and soon the trailer shifts into action mode. A glimpse of Arjun Das hitting Surya was shown, and we need to see the film to know the connection between the lead pair and Arjun Das.

The trailer was well cut, with a perfect mix of love and suspense elements. The production values are neat, and the trailer was very much promising.

Shourie Chandrasekhar T Ramesh is making his debut as a director, while Gopi Sundar is composing the tunes.

The movie releases on February 4th in theatres.