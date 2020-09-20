Buzz: Heroine fixed for Maha Samudram

Priyanka Arul Mohan made an impressive entry into Tollywood with the 2019 comedy thriller Gang Leader. Though the film was a moderate success at the box office, Priyanka managed to steal the limelight. Currently, she is busy with quite a few projects in hand. Now, it looks like she bagged a biggie. We now hear that Priyanka will be playing the female lead role in the upcoming romantic thriller Maha Samudram.

Directed by Rx100 fame Ajay Bhupathi, Maha Samudram features Sharwanand and Siddharth in the lead roles. According to the sources, Priyanka has recently signed the film as the leading lady. An official announcement is expected to be out soon. Earlier, the likes of Aditi Rao Hydari and Samantha were considered for this role but none of them has signed it.



Apart from this project, Priyanka is also under consideration for Nithiin's Andhadhun remake. Her next release will be Sreekaram, which features Sharwanand as the lead hero.

