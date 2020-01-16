Buzz: IT raids on Rashmika Mandanna's home

According to the latest reports in the filmnagar, IT raids are being carried out on the residence of Rashmika Mandanna in Karnataka. The happening actress is currently happy with the progress of her career and she always makes sure to come up with interesting characters.

Rashmika recently scored a big hit in the form of Sarileru Neekevvaru and the movie became a huge hit. She also has another biggie with Allu Arjun on hand now. Sukumar is the film's director. She made her debut with Kirik Party in Kannada and Chalo in Telugu.

Apparently, the IT department of Karnataka carried out the raids on the actress' home at Virajopete, in Kodagu District of Karnataka. The complete details about the raids will come out soon.

