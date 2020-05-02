Buzz: Mallu wink sensation in Mahesh Babu's next?

Director Parasuram has already informed the media that his next film is with Superstar Mahesh Babu. The director has given clarity on the project that he is coming up with. Parasuram assured the fans of coming up with a solid action entertainer with all emotions and elevations. The film unit plans to get a Bollywood heroine on board for the film.

Interestingly, there is a buzz in the Tollywood film Nagar that Mallu heroine Priya Prakash Varrier who shot to fame with her wink video in Oru Adaar Love is in talks for a role in the movie. As of now, there is no confirmation on the role that she might plat.

The film unit is extremely happy with the way things are progressing with the pre-production. Once lockdown ends, the film hits the floors. Stay tuned to us for the official announcement on the film.