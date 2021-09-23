  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Buzz: Venky Mama with KV Anudeep!

Venkatesh & KV Anudeep
x

Venkatesh & KV Anudeep

Highlights

Jathi Rathnalu is one of the biggest hits this year. Naveen Polishetty played the lead role and scored a very big hit. KV Anudeep is the film's director and he is currently getting a lot of opportunities.

Jathi Rathnalu is one of the biggest hits this year. Naveen Polishetty played the lead role and scored a very big hit. KV Anudeep is the film's director and he is currently getting a lot of opportunities.

Anudeep wanted to work with a star hero and it looks like his dream is going to come true soon. Going by the latest buzz in the film nagar, Anudeep is planning to do a film with Victory Venkatesh. We hear that Anudeep prepared a script for Venkatesh and is planning to do it soon.

Suresh Productions is planning to produce the film. Venky is awaiting the release of Drushyam 2 and he is also busy with the shoot of F3. Most likely, F3 will release in January next year.

The complete details of this film will be out soon.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X