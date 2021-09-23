Buzz: Venky Mama with KV Anudeep!

Jathi Rathnalu is one of the biggest hits this year. Naveen Polishetty played the lead role and scored a very big hit. KV Anudeep is the film's director and he is currently getting a lot of opportunities.

Anudeep wanted to work with a star hero and it looks like his dream is going to come true soon. Going by the latest buzz in the film nagar, Anudeep is planning to do a film with Victory Venkatesh. We hear that Anudeep prepared a script for Venkatesh and is planning to do it soon.

Suresh Productions is planning to produce the film. Venky is awaiting the release of Drushyam 2 and he is also busy with the shoot of F3. Most likely, F3 will release in January next year.

The complete details of this film will be out soon.



