Bigg Boss Telugu season 4: As per the latest reports in the film Nagar, it is clear that TV shoots have started and the organisers of Bigg Boss also started the pre-production. Although the news reports revealed that Nagarjuna will continue as a host for the TV show, for the fourth season, we have a new update.

If the reports are true, Vijay Devarakonda will step into the Bigg Boss house to host the fourth season. Apart from Nagarjuna, a few more names too did rounds for the host. But, it looks like, Nagarjuna might not be a part of the show. However, it is not confirmed officially yet.

But, the organisers started looking at a backup plan and they might approach Vijay Devarakonda for hosting the fourth season. It is too early to get a confirmation on the same.