X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Buzz: Vijay Devarakonda for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4?

Buzz: Vijay Devarakonda for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4?

Vijay Devarakonda for Bigg Boss 4?

Highlights

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: As per the latest reports in the film Nagar, it is clear that TV shoots have started and the organisers of Bigg Boss also started the pre-production.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4: As per the latest reports in the film Nagar, it is clear that TV shoots have started and the organisers of Bigg Boss also started the pre-production. Although the news reports revealed that Nagarjuna will continue as a host for the TV show, for the fourth season, we have a new update.

If the reports are true, Vijay Devarakonda will step into the Bigg Boss house to host the fourth season. Apart from Nagarjuna, a few more names too did rounds for the host. But, it looks like, Nagarjuna might not be a part of the show. However, it is not confirmed officially yet.

But, the organisers started looking at a backup plan and they might approach Vijay Devarakonda for hosting the fourth season. It is too early to get a confirmation on the same.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X