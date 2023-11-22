‘Calling Sahasra’ promotions on full swing

Sudigali Sudheer, known for his captivating presence on the small screen, is gearing up to enchant moviegoers with his upcoming film, "Calling Sahasra." Directed by Arun Vikkirala, the movie is set for a grand release on December 1, 2023. With Dollysha as the female lead, the film is backed by Vijesh Tayal, Chiranjevi Pamidi, and Venkateswaralu Katuri under the Shadow Media Productions and Radha Arts banner.

The film's promotions have ignited curiosity, and the team recently unveiled the trailer in a lavish event where they interacted with the media. Sudigali Sudheer shared his excitement, stating, "I heard this story many years ago, even before “Software Sudheer.” Our film is releasing on December 1. If you try something new, the Telugu audience will always support it. If you like the movie, spread the word to ten more people."

Director Arun Vikkirala revealed the unique journey of the film, stating, "When I wrote this story, I didn't have a hero in mind. Sudhir agreed to the project before any other film. The film stands out due to the exceptional teamwork, including Mark K Robin's music and Gary's contribution. This is a story like no other on the Indian screen."

Producer Vijesh Tayal praised Sudheer and the director, saying, "Words are not enough to express Sudhir's brilliance. The media should take this film to the audience."

Bekkam Venugopal, another producer, emphasized the commitment to quality, stating, "The entire team made this movie with love, without any compromise. Sudhir is known to everyone in both Telugu states. This film will satisfy everyone. The trailer is amazing."

Heroine Dollysha expressed gratitude, saying, "Thanks to the director and producer for giving me a chance. Sudhir was a pleasure to work with."

Music director Mohit praised the director and the camerawork, while Mark K Robin, who provided re-recording, encouraged support for the director. Cinematographer Sashikiran expressed confidence in the film's reception, and Aditya Music Niranjan, who released the film's songs, extended congratulations to the "Calling Sahasra" team, noting Sudhir's distinctive appearance in the film.

As the countdown to the December 1st release begins, the "Calling Sahasra" team is poised to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience, and the positive sentiments expressed during the trailer launch signal a promising journey for this much-anticipated film.