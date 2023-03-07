Can Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy be heading for a romantic honeymoon in the Maldives?

Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy have recently tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by family members and friends, including many film celebrities. They are now on a journey from Hyderabad to Kurnool, where they will take blessings from a political leader and pay tribute to Mounika's late parents as a token of respect.

Afterward, the newlyweds are reportedly planning to visit beautiful and romantic places abroad, including the Maldives, where they will stay and relax for a few days. They have also planned to explore various tourist destinations and romantic places around the world.

It is worth noting that this is the second marriage for both of them. Manoj was previously married to Pranathi Reddy, and Mounika Reddy also got married to Ganesh Reddy from Bangalore in 2016, with whom she had a son named Dhairav Reddy. They later parted ways, and Dhairav is currently staying with his mother.

Manoj, the younger son of ace Tollywood actor Mohan Babu Manchu, made his acting debut in 2004 with the Telugu film "Donga Dongadi" and has since starred in several successful films. His upcoming films include "Aham Brahmasmi" and "What The Fish".