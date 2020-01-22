Censor Certificate Of 'Disco Raja'

Here comes the complete entertainer 'Disco Raja'… Yes! The censor board has given U/A certificate to this sci-fi movie which is directed by VI Anand.

We all pretty well know that Ravi Teja always comes up with entertaining movies itself. His powerful dialogue delivery, hilarious comedy scenes and the interesting plot makes the audience to enjoy the complete movie from starting to the end.

This time too our dear 'Mass Maharaj' has determined to make us sit at the edge of the seats with sci-thriller. VI Anand being a pro in it, we need to watch how this crazy combo of director and hero works out at the ticket windows.

Here is the censor certificate of the movie… Have a look!

It is stated that the run-time of the movie is 149 minutes and is all set for a grand release on 24th January 2020 with U/A certificate.



Disco Raja has three lead ladies namely Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh and Tanya Hope which is produced by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainments banner.