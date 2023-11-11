Chandramohan: A Golden hand for star heroines

Renowned veteran actor Mallampalli Chandra Mohan, aged 82, breathed his last on Saturday morning. The film industry mourns the loss of this seasoned actor, remembering his significant contributions to the world of cinema. Chandramohan’s presence has been deemed a stroke of luck, capable of transforming actresses into stars with just one film. This allure has attracted numerous heroines eager to share the screen with the veteran actor.

The late actress Sridevi also “Padaharella Vayasu” found her first leading man in Chandramohan in the movie. Following this collaboration, Sridevi ascended to stardom, marking a significant milestone in her career.

In the film ‘Siri Sirimuvvalu,’ directed by K Vishwanath, Chandramohan played the lead role, and Jayaprada was cast as the heroine. At that time, Jayaprada lacked recognition, but the film catalyzed her transformation into a star.

Similarly, Jayasudha achieved stardom through her association with Chandramohan. Their joint venture, “Pranam Kharidu,” released in 1978, was a super hit, garnering Jayasudha widespread recognition and setting the stage for many more collaborations. This is the debut film to Chiranjeevi as well.

Vijayashanthi also owes part of her stardom to Chandramohan. Their collaboration in the 1983 film “Pelli Choopulu” propelled Vijayashanti into the limelight, opening doors to successive opportunities. Their pairing in the blockbuster hit “Pratighatana” further solidified Chandramohan’s reputation as the ‘Lucky charm’ for the heroines.



















