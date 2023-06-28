  • Menu
‘Chandramukhi 2’ makers come with a huge announcement

Raghava Lawrence and horror films are a perfect combination.

Raghava Lawrence and horror films are a perfect combination. Whenever Lawrence comes up with a horror flick, the box office will be on fire. Up next, he will be seen in “Chandramukhi 2.” The first part was a sensation in all languages.

A big update regarding “Chandramukhi 2” will be unveiled tomorrow at 5 PM. This might be regarding the film’s release date. There are speculations that the film will hit the screens in the month of September.

The fact that National award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut is playing the female lead has taken the hype to the next level. Directed by P Vasu, the movie is being produced by Lyca Productions. Oscar award-winning MM Keeravani is composing the tunes.

