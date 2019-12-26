Chay Sam's Funny Dance Video…

Tollywood beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated Christmas festival amidst the winsome smiles of Pratyusha Foundation kids. Samantha was seen enjoying the wonderful dance performances of these kids along with cutting the Christmas cake with them.



This 'Oh Baby' actress shared a few pics on her Instagram page and made us witness her love towards those kids. She also enjoyed pot making with these children and blessed them with the utmost happiness and joy.













Later, this 'U-Turn'girl shared a funny video on her Instagram page. This video has dance performance by 3 dolls. But the faces of those dolls are replaced with the faces of Samantha, Naga Chaitanya and their pet dog Hush. The rap dance performance is so good and entertained her fans to the core. This video bagged 5 lakhs views in just 5 hours and won the hearts of many on a festive day.

On the work front, Samantha is working for the remake of '96' movie along with Sharwanand.

