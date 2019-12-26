Chay Sam's Funny Dance Video…
Tollywood beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated Christmas festival amidst the winsome smiles of Pratyusha Foundation kids.
Tollywood beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated Christmas festival amidst the winsome smiles of Pratyusha Foundation kids. Samantha was seen enjoying the wonderful dance performances of these kids along with cutting the Christmas cake with them.
This 'Oh Baby' actress shared a few pics on her Instagram page and made us witness her love towards those kids. She also enjoyed pot making with these children and blessed them with the utmost happiness and joy.
View this post on Instagram
With the lovely and strong children who have fought critical heart diseases and are now fit and healthy. Glad @Pratyushasupportorg helps me understand the deepest of issues one must be aware of. Did you know? About one in every 100 healthy looking children suffer from a heart problem? An early detection increases the chance of a successful treatment. This is possible if we could get the oxygen levels of a child measured at the time of birth. Not to forget, every mom needs to check on her nutrition during pregnancy as this could also be a cause for an under developed heart in the child. The common symptoms of heart issues in a child include; * blue colour around the lips and blue skin (cyanosis) * difficulty while taking feed (especially becoming sweaty during feeds) * shortness of breath * poor growth * pale skin * fatigue In case you observe any such symptoms in your child, do visit a pediatric cardiologist immediately! Thanking my dear doctors at @andhrahospitals for successfully treating these precious little ones under utmost complications. Like they say, "Prevention is better than Cure"! #SpreadTheWord #BeAware #pratyushasupport @seshankabinesh @drmanjulaanaganiofficial
View this post on Instagram
Christmas is most truly Christmas when we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it the most . Count your blessings and be grateful for them . From the bottom of my heart I wish you all a wonderful Christmas and a very happy new year ... @pratyushasupportorg @seshankabinesh @drmanjulaanaganiofficial #pratyushasupport #christmascelebration 📷 @teamclickoholic
Later, this 'U-Turn'girl shared a funny video on her Instagram page. This video has dance performance by 3 dolls. But the faces of those dolls are replaced with the faces of Samantha, Naga Chaitanya and their pet dog Hush. The rap dance performance is so good and entertained her fans to the core. This video bagged 5 lakhs views in just 5 hours and won the hearts of many on a festive day.
On the work front, Samantha is working for the remake of '96' movie along with Sharwanand.