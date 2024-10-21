ChaySo: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding festivities begin

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who officially got engaged in August in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends, are now capturing headlines once again. A recent photo of the couple has left fans in awe, intensifying the excitement for their upcoming wedding.

Sobhita recently shared glimpses of the pre-wedding celebrations on Instagram, held at her home in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. Dressed in a stunning traditional saree, she was seen enjoying the rituals with a radiant smile. The viral pictures have further fueled the anticipation around the couple's much-awaited wedding. While the official wedding date is yet to be announced, an update is expected soon.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is busy filming Thandel, and Sobhita was recently seen in Love Sitara. As both stars juggle their careers and personal milestones, fans are eagerly awaiting more news about their big day.





















