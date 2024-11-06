Chetan Krishna expresses his enthusiasm for ‘Dhoom Dhaam’

Live
The upcoming film Dhoom Dhaam, featuring Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel in the lead roles, is set for a grand release on November 8.
The upcoming film Dhoom Dhaam, featuring Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel in the lead roles, is set for a grand release on November 8. Directed by Sai Kishore Macha and produced by MS Ram Kumar under Friday Framework Works, this family entertainer also stars Sai Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Prithviraj, and Goparaju Ramana in key supporting roles. With a screenplay by Gopi Mohan, Dhoom Dhaam promises an engaging mix of love and family themes.
In a recent interview, Chetan Krishna expressed his enthusiasm for the film, highlighting his passion for acting and his desire to work on a film that brings families together. "I'm a fan of Gopi Mohan's scripts, and this movie is crafted for family audiences. We aimed to make a big, commercially appealing film, and the story focuses on the bond between a father and son," he shared. The plot revolves around a father-son relationship, with the father wanting his son to succeed, while the son’s antics add a humorous twist to the storyline.
Krishna also shared his experience working alongside comedic talents like Vennela Kishore, whose performance he says enhances the film’s second half, set against a lively wedding backdrop. "The second half is a highlight, with non-stop laughter. Vennela Kishore was supportive and added so much to each scene," said Krishna, who also enjoyed collaborating with Hebah Patel, appreciating her energy and commitment to her character.
Produced on a grand scale and backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Dhoom Dhaam has high-quality production values, with Gopi Sundar’s music already a hit. Krishna hopes that the film will resonate with audiences, offering them a fresh and entertaining cinematic experience outside the usual thriller trend.