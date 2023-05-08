Live
- Cyclonic storm forecasted in Sri Lanka
- Cheyyi Cheyyi Kalipeddam Lyrical From Anni Manchi Sakunamule is out now
- Umesh Pal's remark against Shaista enraged Atiq, led to his murder
- Saamana: Pawar resignation 'nautanki' ended, foiled BJP plans to break NCP
- YS Jagan responds positively to Sikh community appeals, assures of formation of corporation
- Mother's Day 2023: Premium health-centric gifts for your Mom
- IPL 2023: Ravi Shastri advises Virat Kohli over his strike-rate concerns
- Balagam Cast Honored with Swedish International Film Festival for Outstanding Performances
- Watch The Trending Video Of 2-Year-Old-Boy Motivating His Mother For Going To Office
- Vijay Devarakonda’s Special Twist To ‘Mem Famous’ Movie
Cheyyi Cheyyi Kalipeddam Lyrical From Anni Manchi Sakunamule is out now
The recent outings from Swapna Cinema were musical hits before they created wonders at the box office. They are arriving with yet another musical and wholesome family entertainer Anni Manchi Sakunamule
The recent outings from Swapna Cinema were musical hits before they created wonders at the box office. They are arriving with yet another musical and wholesome family entertainer Anni Manchi Sakunamule with Nandini Reddy directing it and Santosh Sobhan and Malvika Nair playing the lead roles. Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Gauthami, Sowcar Janaki, and Vasuki are the other prominent cast.
The three songs released so far by the makers turned out to be big hits. Today, they released the fourth single- Cheyyi Cheyyi Kalipeddam. It’s a celebration of marriage. Mickey J Meyer scored yet another perfect situational track that connects instantly for its pleasant composition. Chandrabose rightly explained what wedding celebrations are like and the kind of preparations undergo. It mainly talks about the wedding feast. The voices of Sri Krishna, Venu Srirangam, Saandip, and Chaitra Ambadipudi make this extra special. It’s an eye feast to see all the actors together and celebrating the occasion. The choreography for the song was by Brinda master.
The movie is produced by Priyanka Dutt, in association with Mitra Vinda Movies. While Dawood penned the screenplay, Lakshmi Bhupala is the dialogue writer. Divya Vijay is the executive producer.
Anni Manchi Sakunamule is scheduled for release on May 18th.
Cast: Santosh Soban, Malvika Nair, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Gauthami, Sowcar Janaki, Vasuki, Vennela Kishore, Ramya Subramanian, Anju Alva Naik, Ashwin Kumar, etc.
Technical Crew:
Director: BV Nandini Reddy
Producer: Priyanka Dutt
Banners: Swapna Cinema and Mitra Vinda Movies
Music: Mickey J Meyer
DOP: Sunny Kurapati
Dialogue Writer: Lakshmi Bhupala
Costume Stylist: Pallavi Singh
Screenplay Writer: Dawood
Production Designer: Shivam Rao
PRO: Vamsi Shekar
Executive Producer: Divya Vijay