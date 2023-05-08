Cheyyi Cheyyi Kalipeddam Lyrical From Anni Manchi Sakunamule is out now

The recent outings from Swapna Cinema were musical hits before they created wonders at the box office. They are arriving with yet another musical and wholesome family entertainer Anni Manchi Sakunamule with Nandini Reddy directing it and Santosh Sobhan and Malvika Nair playing the lead roles. Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Gauthami, Sowcar Janaki, and Vasuki are the other prominent cast.

The three songs released so far by the makers turned out to be big hits. Today, they released the fourth single- Cheyyi Cheyyi Kalipeddam. It’s a celebration of marriage. Mickey J Meyer scored yet another perfect situational track that connects instantly for its pleasant composition. Chandrabose rightly explained what wedding celebrations are like and the kind of preparations undergo. It mainly talks about the wedding feast. The voices of Sri Krishna, Venu Srirangam, Saandip, and Chaitra Ambadipudi make this extra special. It’s an eye feast to see all the actors together and celebrating the occasion. The choreography for the song was by Brinda master.

The movie is produced by Priyanka Dutt, in association with Mitra Vinda Movies. While Dawood penned the screenplay, Lakshmi Bhupala is the dialogue writer. Divya Vijay is the executive producer.

Anni Manchi Sakunamule is scheduled for release on May 18th.

Cast: Santosh Soban, Malvika Nair, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Gauthami, Sowcar Janaki, Vasuki, Vennela Kishore, Ramya Subramanian, Anju Alva Naik, Ashwin Kumar, etc.

Technical Crew:

Director: BV Nandini Reddy

Producer: Priyanka Dutt

Banners: Swapna Cinema and Mitra Vinda Movies

Music: Mickey J Meyer

DOP: Sunny Kurapati

Dialogue Writer: Lakshmi Bhupala

Costume Stylist: Pallavi Singh

Screenplay Writer: Dawood

Production Designer: Shivam Rao

PRO: Vamsi Shekar

Executive Producer: Divya Vijay