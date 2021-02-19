Chinnari Pelli Koothuru becomes a producer

Tollywood: Avika Gor is one of the popular heroines in South film industry. Having made her debut with Telugu film Uyyala Jampala, she gained a fame. She took a break from acting recently and started doing films once again. Now, she turned a producer and launched her first production. Under Avika Screen Creations, she started the production of her debut movie.

"A DREAM come true!!! I'm so overwhelmed today. Here it is – My PRODUCTION house! Another step towards contributing to the industry that has given me everything. I sincerely hope that I can do justice to all your expectations!! Please share it as much as possible. #AvikaScreenCreations. The Yellow color represents JOY that filmmaking brings me.

"Creativity comes out of the box" is represented by the "butterfly". So grateful for everyone who has ever believed in me." she shared on her Instagram profile.

Stay tuned to us for the complete details of this movie. The other details about the cast and crew will come out soon.