Chiranjeevi appointed to advisory board for WAVES summit

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been honoured with a prestigious appointment by the Government of India as a member of the Advisory Board for the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES), an international summit set to be hosted by India later this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the news, recognising Chiranjeevi’s contribution to the entertainment industry on a global scale.

In a virtual interaction held on Friday, Prime Minister Modi engaged with WAVES Advisory Board members, which includes a stellar lineup of film and business leaders such as Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, AR Rahman, Deepika Padukone, and more.

WAVES is envisioned as India's premier international summit for the entertainment sector, similar to the World Economic Forum for the economic world. The summit aims to establish India as a global leader in creativity, culture, and entertainment.

Expressing his gratitude, Chiranjeevi took to social media, writing, “Thank you Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for this honour. It was indeed a privilege to be part of the Advisory Board for WAVES and share my insights along with other esteemed members. I have no doubt that #WAVES, the brainchild of Shri Modi ji, will propel India’s ‘SOFT POWER’ to its deserving heights on the global stage.”

Prime Minister Modi also tweeted, sharing the outcome of the meeting, “Just concluded an extensive meeting of the Advisory Board of WAVES. The members reiterated their support and shared valuable inputs to enhance our efforts in making India a global entertainment hub.”

With WAVES poised to bring exciting developments, the summit is expected to open new doors for India’s entertainment industry on the global stage.