Chiranjeevi bestowed with Padma Vibhushan

The Government of India has announced the prestigious Padma Awards for the year 2024, and among the esteemed recipients is Tollywood's Megastar Chiranjeevi, who has been honored with the Padma Vibhushan. This accolade, the second-highest civilian award in India after Bharat Ratna, is a recognition of Chiranjeevi's exceptional contributions to art and society.

Megastar Chiranjeevi now joins the ranks of the select few Tollywood actors who have received this prestigious award, following in the footsteps of Akkineni Nageswar Rao. This makes him the seventh actor in India to be bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan. Chiranjeevi had previously received the Padma Bhushan in 2006, but this latest honor underscores his ongoing impact on both the film industry and society at large.









Chiranjeevi's legacy extends beyond the realms of stardom; he is renowned for his philanthropic endeavors, notably through his blood bank, earning him admiration and reverence among the public. Even during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chiranjeevi stepped up to assist cine workers and provide much-needed oxygen cylinders.

From the humble beginnings as the son of a constable to becoming the undisputed megastar of Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi's journey is nothing short of incredible. His achievements serve as an inspiration for aspiring actors and directors, emphasizing the transformative power of talent and determination.

As a trailblazer from a non-film background, Chiranjeevi not only ascended to great heights individually but also laid the foundation for the flourishing mega family in the industry. Paving the way for stars like Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi's influence extends across generations.

Beyond his contemporaries, Chiranjeevi continues to be a formidable force, competing with present-generation heroes and retaining unparalleled acceptance among the Telugu audience. His numerous industry hits and blockbusters solidify his stature at the box office.

This recognition of Megastar Chiranjeevi with the Padma Vibhushan is not just a personal achievement but a proud moment for the entire Telugu film industry. The accolade celebrates his enduring impact, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the legendary actor on this remarkable and well-deserved honor.