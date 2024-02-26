Chiranjeevi blesses Varun Tej’s‘Operation Valentine’ at grand pre-release event

In a grand pre-release event for the much-anticipated air force action film, 'Operation Valentine,' Mega Star Chiranjeevi extended his blessings and support to his grandson, Varun Tej. The event, organized with much fanfare, witnessed the presence of industry stalwarts, enthusiastic fans, and the entire cast and crew of the film.

Chiranjeevi, who was the chief guest at the event, shared his pride in Varun Tej's commitment to diverse and challenging roles. He commended Varun for choosing stories that resonate with the audience and mentioned that 'Operation Valentine' is a significant film as it portrays the bravery and sacrifices of the Indian Air Force.

Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada and produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, 'Operation Valentine' is set to be a visual spectacle that pays tribute to the real-life heroes of the Pulwama terror attack. Chiranjeevi expressed his happiness about the movie and emphasized the need for more films that inspire patriotism.

The movie, set for a worldwide release on March 1, is expected to provide a unique cinematic experience, showcasing the valor and sacrifices of the Indian Air Force. The grand pre-release event marked the culmination of the film's extensive promotional activities, with the entire cast and crew in attendance.

Varun Tej thanked Chiranjeevi for his presence and support, expressing his pride in working on a project that highlights the bravery of our armed forces. Producer Sandeep Mudda and director Shakti Pratap Singh also conveyed their gratitude to Chiranjeevi and the audience for their unwavering support.



'Operation Valentine' promises a blend of action, emotion, drama, and patriotism, making it a must-watch for audiences seeking a unique cinematic experience. As the film gears up for its release, the industry and fans eagerly await its impact on the box office.