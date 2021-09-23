  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Chiranjeevi finishes 43 years as an actor, thanks audience

Chiranjeevi
x

Chiranjeevi 

Highlights

Siva Shankar Vara Prasad transformed himself into Megastar Chiranjeevi 43 years ago. His first film “Pranam Khareedu” released on 22nd September 1978.

Siva Shankar Vara Prasad transformed himself into Megastar Chiranjeevi 43 years ago. His first film "Pranam Khareedu" released on 22nd September 1978. It's been 43 years that the actor made his debut in Telugu Cinema. On this special day, fans sent special wishes to the actor on social media. As a token of gratitude, Chiru took to his Twitter profile and thanks audiences and fans for making it possible.

"August 22nd marks my birthday and September 22nd marks my birthday as an actor. It is the day I presented myself before all of you as an actor and it is the day you all blessed me abundantly with good wishes. Today marks a memorable day for me," wrote Chiranjeevi.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi's next release is "Acharya." The actor is also busy with "Bhola Shankar," "Godfather" and an untitled film with KS Ravindra.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X