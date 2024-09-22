Chiranjeevi honoured by Guinness World Records for outstanding dance performances

Forty-six years ago, the Telugu film industry witnessed the emergence of a true legend: Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad, better known as Chiranjeevi. Over the decades, the actor has carved out an iconic career, earning the revered title of “MEGASTAR” through relentless hard work, perseverance, and unmatched talent.

Today, Chiranjeevi is set to receive yet another prestigious accolade. Guinness World Records has officially recognised his significant contributions to Telugu cinema, particularly his extraordinary dance performances that have left an indelible mark on the industry. Known for his distinctive style, grace, and charisma on the dance floor, Chiru’s moves remain unrivalled even after decades in the business.

This evening, in a grand ceremony, Guinness World Records will present the award for the most dance performances by an Indian actor in films. Bollywood’s perfectionist, Aamir Khan, will honour Chiranjeevi with this well-deserved recognition, further cementing his legendary status in the entertainment world.