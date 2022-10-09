Chiranjeevi is 'a gem of a person and a powerhouse performer', says Nayanthara

Actress Nayanthara, who plays a pivotal role in director Mohan Raja's superhit Telugu film, 'Godfather', has called Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, who plays the lead in the film, "a gem of a person and a powerhouse performer".

In an emotional thank you note, which she penned to both the film's unit and to the audiences for their support, the actress said: "Thank you to all the movie lovers and my fans for making 'GodFather' a humongous blockbuster."

"It has been a delight to see all of you celebrate our film with your loved ones in the theatre. 'GodFather' is a very special film for me because of the people involved and the wonderful team behind it."

"It was a privilege to share the screen with Megastar Chiranjeevi garu once again. He is a gem of a person and a powerhouse performer. Every moment on set with him has been nothing less than enriching. Thank you Chiranjeevi garu."

"I'd like to express my gratitude to director Mohan Raja garu for trusting me continuously and collaborating with me for the third time. 'Satya Priya' is a layered and complex character and my director's belief in me made it possible to bring her to life."

"Everyone loves Salman Khan sir and this movie shows why. Thanking you sir for your explosive act and for making this fim bigger."

"My love and respect for all my co-stars who shape my performances and make me a better actor. And a special mention to Satyadev and my little sister on screen, Tanya."

"Thanking music director Thaman and cinematographer Nirav Shah sir for bringing in your expertise and brilliance to the world of 'GodFather'. Kudos to the entire crew for their hard work and passion."

"My gratitude to R.B. Choudary sir and N.V. Prasad sir for making this project on such a huge canvas. You are the dream producers any actor or technician would dream of having. And thank you to the entire team of Super Good Films for the effort and a hearty congratulations on nearing the magical mark of 100 films. The team of Konidela Production Company has been a delight to work with."

"Finally, a big thanks to the audience for giving us such a blockbuster in the festive season."