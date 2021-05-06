Chiranjeevi & Jr NTR follow a similar path

Megastar Chiranjeevi who is shooting for his next film Acharya took a break. The actor decided not to begin the film's shoot until the situation outside returns to normalcy. At the same time, his upcoming movies will also get delayed now.



Chiranjeevi signed the Lucifer remake and the pre-production work for the same began. But, the actor asked the makers to put the film on hold.



Even Young Tiger Jr NTR is following a similar path.



Jr NTR is currently busy working on RRR but the film's shoot came to a halt because of the pandemic. Tarak was supposed to begin the Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu game show but the works for the same also stand postponed. Jr NTR's next film is with Koratala Siva and the works for the same are also on hold.



Both the actors are not in a hurry to begin the work for their new projects any time soon. On the other hand, a few heroes are desperately waiting for the pandemic to come under control to begin the work again.

