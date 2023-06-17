Chiranjeevi-Kalyan Krishna’s film is not a remake of ‘Bro Daddy!’

Several Mega fans have been disappointed ever since the recent news on Chiranjeevi starring in the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Mohanlal’s “Bro Daddy” under Kalyan Krishna’s direction splashed on the internet a few days ago. Even though there was no official confirmation on this remake, many Mega fans openly requested Chiru to reconsider acting in the movie. Fans went on urging Chiru in twitter and other social media sites to keep remakes away and choose original scripts.



And here’s a much-needed update for all the fans. According to sources, Chiru’s project with director Kalyan Krishna is not a remake of “Bro Daddy” contrary to the ongoing rumors.

If the news from the sources is true, Kalyan Krishna is working on a completely original script for the “Khaidhi No 150” actor in collaboration with writer Prasanna Kumar. The script work is nearing completion and an official announcement could be out very soon.

This project is said to be bankrolled by Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela on her own production house. Whether Trisha, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Sreeleela are part of this movie will be known in the coming days.