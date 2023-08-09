Live
- Exercise training, yoga can boost lung function in adults with asthma
- After Modi’s praise, mixed reception for LIC, HAL shares at bourses
- Six killed as vehicle falls into Himachal river
- PM Modi wants to burn Manipur, doesn't want to douse fire: Rahul Gandhi
- 29 dead, 16 missing in rain-related disasters in China's Hebei
- BharatPe launches new Android PoS machine for merchants
- Supreme Court Collegium withdraws recommendation for transfer of Justice Narendar G of Karnataka HC to Orissa
- Ten people killed in Gujarat road accident
- Jana Sena party releases Pawan Kalyan's Varahi Vijaya Yatra schedule
- In a first, UPSRTC gets 17 women bus drivers
Just In
Chiranjeevi opens up on imitating Pawan Kalyan in ‘Bholaa Shankar’
Highlights
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s “Bholaa Shankar” is just a couple of days away from hitting the screens.
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s “Bholaa Shankar” is just a couple of days away from hitting the screens. Already it was revealed that Chiranjeevi is fan of his brother, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan in the film and he would imitate him.
During a recent interview, Chiru spoke about the same. He said, “Pawan Kalyan is like my son. Who doesn’t like to imitate their son? And I am always happy about my bond with Pawan Kalyan. When Meher told me the same thing, I didn’t have any second thoughts. I felt my fans would also enjoy.”
The movie, directed by Meher Ramesh, is the official remake of Ajith’s blockbuster “Vedhalam.”Keerthy Suresh reprised Lakshmi Menon’s role, while Tamannaah Bhatia reprised Shruthi Haasan’s lawyer role.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS