Chiranjeevi opens up on imitating Pawan Kalyan in ‘Bholaa Shankar’

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s “Bholaa Shankar” is just a couple of days away from hitting the screens. Already it was revealed that Chiranjeevi is fan of his brother, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan in the film and he would imitate him.

During a recent interview, Chiru spoke about the same. He said, “Pawan Kalyan is like my son. Who doesn’t like to imitate their son? And I am always happy about my bond with Pawan Kalyan. When Meher told me the same thing, I didn’t have any second thoughts. I felt my fans would also enjoy.”

The movie, directed by Meher Ramesh, is the official remake of Ajith’s blockbuster “Vedhalam.”Keerthy Suresh reprised Lakshmi Menon’s role, while Tamannaah Bhatia reprised Shruthi Haasan’s lawyer role.