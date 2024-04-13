Chiranjeevi Praises Teja Sajja's Remarkable Growth Over the Years

Chiranjeevi recently expressed his pride in Teja Sajja's achievements at the South Indian Film Festival held by Aha in Hyderabad. During a conversation with host Rajeev Masand, Chiranjeevi surprised many by revealing that Teja Sajja had fulfilled his long-cherished dream by starring in the film "HanuMan."

Reflecting on their shared history, Chiranjeevi reminisced about how Teja started his career as a child artist, working alongside him in films like "Indra." He highlighted Teja's growth over the years, attributing it to his exposure to the film industry and his inspiration drawn from Chiranjeevi's work.

Chiranjeevi expressed his admiration for Teja's accomplishment in starring in a film centered around the character of Hanuman, a project that Chiranjeevi himself had harbored an interest in for some time. He emphasized the satisfaction he felt upon seeing Teja realize this dream, indicating a sense of fulfilment in witnessing the younger actor's success.

Teja, who began his career as a child actor in the late 1990s, has since established himself in the industry through various roles in films such as "Raja Kumarudu," "Kalisundam Raa," and collaborations with Chiranjeevi in projects like "Indra" and "Tagore." His journey culminated in lead roles in recent films like "Oh Baby" and "Zombie Reddy."

Looking ahead, Chiranjeevi is set to appear in the upcoming film "Vishwambhara," directed by Mallidi Vassishta and featuring Trisha Krishnan. Meanwhile, Teja is gearing up for an undisclosed action adventure project, where he will share the screen with another prominent Tollywood actor portraying the antagonist role.