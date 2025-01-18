Chiranjeevi praises Thaman’s heartfelt speech on cinema’s negativity

Music director Thaman’s candid and emotional speech about the negativity surrounding the film industry has earned widespread admiration, resonating deeply with both industry professionals and fans alike. His words particularly struck a chord with Megastar Chiranjeevi, who took to social media to express his support.





On X, Chiranjeevi posted a heartfelt message to Thaman, saying, “Dear Thaman, The words you spoke yesterday touched my heart. I was a little surprised that you, who always spoke in a cheerful manner, had such a deep sorrow. But I felt that you reacted so much when your mind was upset. Whether the subject is cinema, cricket, or any other social issue, everyone who uses social media should think about the impact of their words on those people. As someone said, words are free. Words can inspire, and words can destroy. Choose what you wish to do. If we are positive, that energy will also lead our lives forward positively. Thoughtful words, my dear! God Bless!”

Thaman, during his speech at an event, had expressed his frustration over the constant trolling and negative comments affecting the industry. He remarked, “A producer today is not able to claim his own success due to negativity. Telugu cinema is shining today, and technicians from other film industries are waiting for a chance to work here. Yet, we are killing our own cinema. We can have fan wars, but it is our responsibility to respect our producers and our cinema. I’m getting sick and irritated by these trolls and negative tags."

Thaman’s comments have sparked a much-needed conversation about the impact of online negativity on the industry, with many echoing his call for positivity and respect.