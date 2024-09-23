Chiranjeevi receives Guinness World Record for most dance moves in Indian cinema

Hyderabad: Legendary actor Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad, better known as Chiranjeevi, has been honored with a Guinness World Record for the "Most Prolific Film Star in the Indian Film Industry" in the Actor/Dancer category. This recognition coincides with the anniversary of his debut in the Telugu film industry, marking 46 years of his illustrious career.

Chiranjeevi, recently awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor, has performed an astounding 24,000 dance moves across 537 songs in 156 films throughout his 45-year career. This remarkable achievement not only highlights his dedication but also serves as a significant milestone for Telugu cinema and the broader Indian film industry.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Richard Stenning praised Chiranjeevi's contributions, stating, "After thoroughly reviewing all 156 films and his dance performances, we found this achievement to be officially amazing."

The event featured Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan as the chief guest, who expressed his admiration for Chiranjeevi, saying, "I am honored to witness this historic moment. Like millions of his fans, I am a die-hard admirer of Chiranjeevi. One move from him electrifies audiences and inspires countless fans worldwide."

Chiranjeevi is affectionately referred to as the "Indian Michael Jackson" in China, a testament to his iconic dance style. During the ceremony, he presented Aamir Khan with a commemorative pen, further showcasing their camaraderie.

Reflecting on this honor, Chiranjeevi shared, "This moment is unforgettable, and having Aamir here makes it even more special. I never sought recognition from the Guinness World Records, but it feels incredible to be honored for my dancing. I owe this recognition to everyone who has supported me throughout my career."

Despite battling chikungunya, Chiranjeevi attended the event, sharing heartfelt memories of his early days in dance and cinema. The celebration was attended by many industry luminaries, including Raghavendra Rao, Allu Aravind, and several members of his family, highlighting the strong support from the film community.

Chiranjeevi's unique charisma and unmatched dance moves continue to inspire generations. This Guinness World Record stands as a fitting tribute to his legendary career, cementing his legacy as one of the most iconic figures in Indian cinema.







































