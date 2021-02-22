Chiranjeevi replaces Mani Sharma with another composer

The combination of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mani Sharma gave us many blockbusters in the past like Bavagaru Bagunnara, Annayya, Tagore, Indra and Stalin. They are now working together for Acharya as well. But it seems like Chiru is not keen on roping in Mani for his films in the future.

According to the sources, Chiranjeevi was not happy with the music given by Mani Sharma for Acharya. Even the teaser's music got a lukewarm response from the audiences. It is already known that Chiru will soon work with director Bobby on a new film. Apparently, Bobby wanted to rope in Mani Sharma as the music director of this movie.

However, it seems that Chiru asked him to take Devi Sri Prasad instead of Mani. Thus, we now hear that Devi Sri Prasad will be the composer of this movie. The shooting of this film will commence later this year. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project.