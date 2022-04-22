Chiranjeevi Thanked Mahesh Babu for Lending his Voice to Acharya

The recently released teaser of Acharya has created goosebumps for the mega fans as well as the common audience. After seeing the trailer, the audience started predicting the story. Moreover, the expectations for this movie have reached the sky because of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan duo.

The latest buzz is that Mahesh Babu has given the voiceover for the most-awaited film. This news comes to light after Chiranjeevi thanked Mahesh Babu on Twitter for lending his voiceover for the film. The tweet of the actor Chiranjeevi says, "Dearest urstrulyMahesh Delighted to have you introduce "Padaghattam" in endearing your voice in Acharya.

Besides, Chiranjeevi is also working for Bola Shankar and God Father movies which are in the production stage. Also, Mahesh Babu's film Sarkarivari Paata is in the post-post production stage and is ready for release on 12th May this year.



