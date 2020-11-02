Chiranjeevi turns cook again

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been beating the Coronavirus pandemic blues with his witty social media posts. He has been engaging the audience with his interesting posts on Instagram.

Megastar who has been spending some quality time with his family members is taking a small break from movies. He has recently shared a video of him preparing fish curry for his mother. Now, Chiru is back to cooking again and posted a video of him preparing KFC style chicken along with his cute granddaughters. Chiru shared the recipe of preparing KFC style chicken and in the video, the two cute little angels said that his cooking is better than that of KFC's. This video is now trending on the internet.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi's next movie is going to be 'Aacharys' under the direction of ace director Koratala Siva. The shooting of the film will go on roll soon. He is also going to work with Meher Ramesh, Bobby, and VV Vinayak after this project.



