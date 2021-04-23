Chiranjeevi unhappy with 'Lucifer' remake?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is keen to remake the Malayalam super hit film "Lucifer". The film was dubbed into Telugu and also had a theatrical release some time ago. VV Vinayak worked on the script and he was later replaced by Sujeeth. Chiranjeevi then roped in Tamil director Mohan Raja for the remake and an official launch too took place months ago. The shoot of the film got delayed due to various reasons.



As per the latest buzz, Chiranjeevi isn't impressed with the final script and he suggested several changes for Mohan Raja. Though Mohan Raja made many changes, the "Syera" star was not convinced. He feels that too many changes may even spoil the film's flavour.

The top actor is keen to focus on the script of "Lucifer" once he completes the shoot of "Acharya" which is directed by Koratala Siva. As per the latest update, "Lucifer" remake is kept on hold. NV Prasad and Ram Charan are on board to bankroll the remake the film. "Raraju" and "King Maker" are the titles considered for this Malayalam remake starring Mohan Lal. Chiranjeevi is also in talks for the remake of "Vedhalam" and an untitled film with Bobby.