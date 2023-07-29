Chiranjeevi’s 100-feet cut-out at Suryapet grabs attention

Live
After the blockbuster “Waltair Veerayya,” Megastar Chiranjeevi will be seen in the action comedy entertainer “Bholaa Shankar” which is directed by Meher Ramesh. The film is slated for a grand release on August 11th.
The theatrical trailer has been released recently, and it is appealing to mass audiences. The team has now kick-started the promotions with a bang. A massive 100 feet cutout of the star actor has been erected at Suryapet. The team says this is the biggest-ever cutout in the Telugu film industry.
It is also being heard that the team is planning an aggressive promotional campaign in the coming days. The USA bookings have already begun for this biggie. Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh will be seen in crucial roles in this flick which is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara of AK Entertainments.