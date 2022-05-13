Chiranjeevi's Acharya Movie OTT Release Date Is Out

Tollywood's iconic actor Megastar Chiranjeevi's last movie Acharya bagged a decent talk at the box office and thus, now makers dropped the OTT release date of this movie and surprised all the fans of this great actor… Guess what Amazon Prime Video bagged the digital rights of this action movie and is all set to air it on the small screens soon.

The makers and the OTT platform social media team shared the good news through Twitter and treated all the fans of Chiranjeevi… Take a look!

they call him Acharya because he always teaches them a lesson💥#AcharyaOnPrime, May 20 pic.twitter.com/5l4wnFgLn7 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 13, 2022

They shared the poster of the Acharya movie that showcased Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan! This movie will now air on Amazon Prime Video from 20th May, 2022!

Acharya movie is directed by the filmmaker Koratala Shiva and has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. This film is produced by his son Ram Charan along with Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Even Ram Charan Teja also essayed an extended cameo role 'Siddha' in this action entertainer. Pooja Hegde was seen as his lady love portraying the character of Neelambari. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali and Tanikella Bharani. Chiranjeevi essayed the role of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer in Acharya movie.

Acharya movie was released in the theatres on 29th April, 2022 and will be aired on Amazon Prime from 20th May, 2022!

Speaking about other movies of Chiranjeevi, he will be part of Mohan Raja's Godfather and Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar movies. Ace director Mohan Raja is helming Godfather movie and he is making his come back to Tollywood after almost 2 decades with this movie and is confident of turning this remake of the Lucifer movie into a blockbuster one. It is being produced by R. B. Choudary, N. V. Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners.

Godfather movie is the remake of the Malayalam political thriller Lucifer. Chiru will essay the politician role while Nayanthara will be seen as his sister. Salman Khan will step into the shoes of Prithviraj in this movie. Godfather movie is produced by Konidela Production Company in association with Super Good Films.