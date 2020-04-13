Chiranjeevi's encouragement to Venky Mama director

Tollywood: While considering multiple filmmakers to direct the remake of Lucifer in Telugu, Megastar Chiranjeevi interacted with a lot of directors of the young generation. As per the buzz, Sujeeth is confirmed as the director of the movie. On the other side, KS Ravindra aka Bobby also met Chiranjeevi during the discussions on Lucifer.

During their interaction, KS Ravindra narrated a line to Chiranjeevi that the senior actor liked. Megastar asked the director to develop it and bring it back to him. As per the sources, Chiranjeevi spoke very positively about what Bobby narrated and showed interest to see it shaping up into a full script. Chiranjeevi has apparently promised Bobby that he would do a film in his direction and encouraged him to come up with a full script.

Right now, the Venky Mama director is working on the script with a lot of hope. Let us see if Chiranjeevi keeps his promise.